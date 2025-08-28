Wo maame tw3, I am more handsome than you- NPP’s Alhaji Masawudu says as he threatens Kevin Taylor

The third vice Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Osman Masawudu has retaliated after Kevin Taylor challenged him to write “Myself”.

In a viral self-recorded video, the NPP vice Chairman swept Kevin Taylor’s challenge under the carpet, threatening to deal with him the hard way.

Alhaji Masawudu claims he would be the last person Kevin Taylor would launch a scathing attack on.

He noted that, despite the NPP being in opposition, he would try his best to collapse Kevin Taylor’s platforms should he dare him.

According to him, he has tolerated Kevin Taylor enough and thinks it is about time he slapped sense into him the hard way.

According to Masawudu, he is better in terms of everything that Kevin Taylor, stating that physically, he is more handsome than the media personality.

He dragged the mother of Kevin Taylor into their feud, insulting her private parts.