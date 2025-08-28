type here...
Politics

Wo maame tw3, I am more handsome than you- NPP’s Alhaji Masawudu says as he threatens Kevin Taylor

By Mzta Churchill

The third vice Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Osman Masawudu has retaliated after Kevin Taylor challenged him to write “Myself”.

In a viral self-recorded video, the NPP vice Chairman swept Kevin Taylor’s challenge under the carpet, threatening to deal with him the hard way.

Alhaji Masawudu claims he would be the last person Kevin Taylor would launch a scathing attack on.

He noted that, despite the NPP being in opposition, he would try his best to collapse Kevin Taylor’s platforms should he dare him.

According to him, he has tolerated Kevin Taylor enough and thinks it is about time he slapped sense into him the hard way.

According to Masawudu, he is better in terms of everything that Kevin Taylor, stating that physically, he is more handsome than the media personality.

He dragged the mother of Kevin Taylor into their feud, insulting her private parts.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

It is a waste for Despite to go to school- Plus 1

I shot an animal in the bush and the next day my uncle came to tell me I had...

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Thursday, August 28, 2025
25.4 C
Accra

Also Read

I saw her on TikTok, promised to buy her an iPhone 13 & slept with her in her room- guy exposes cheap nurse

Lady who was dragged to court for taking Tfare and not showing up speaks

Jennifer

How Bright Aweh masterminded the unaliving of Stephen King Amoah

Bright Stephen King Amoah 1

Sidechick shoots wife to death

keona Wilson

GAF Helicopter crash: President Mahama gifts GHS 100K to residents who discovered remains of victims

President Mahama
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways