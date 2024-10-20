GhPageEntertainmentWo Maame Tw3- Kuami Eugene Insults Fan On Stage
Wo Maame Tw3- Kuami Eugene Insults Fan On Stage

By Mzta Churchill
Rockstar Kuami Eugene is trending on social media platforms for the wrong reasons.

Just like Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay and Medika, Kuami Eugene was booked to perform at Street Jamz, an event hosted by Ghanaian politician, Ursula Owusu.

Following the event, the “Angela” hitmaker has been trending, however, funnily enough, it is not his thrilling performance that people are talking about.

Ghpage.com has sighted a very disturbing video of Kuami Eugene, whilst performing on stage.

One could observe that Kuami Eugene was telling the fan “Wo Maame Tw3”, an insult in Twi that translates to your mother’s vagina.

Gh Page is following the story to find out what triggered the musician to exhibit such an attitude.

Mzta Churchill
Source:Gh Page

