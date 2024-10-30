GhPageEntertainmentWo Maame Tw3- Shatta Wale Says As He Drags Sarkodie, Stonebwoy And...
Wo Maame Tw3- Shatta Wale Says As He Drags Sarkodie, Stonebwoy And Akufo Addo

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has dragged his dearest enemies, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy as well as President Akufo Addo.

Shatta Wale appeared as a guest on Rants, Bants, and Confessions, Glitch Africa Studios’ engaging Podcast hosted by Efia Odo, Gisela Amponsah, and Ama Burland and as usual, chose violence over peace.

The “On God” hitmaker stated that even though he is a circular musician, Sarkodie dresses like he is a lawyer, saying ‘The Landlord’ dresses like a lawyer”.

Talking about Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale said the little fame and success the musician has attained is making him swollen-headed, thinking he is on top of the world.

Shatta Wale said he is a legend when it comes to the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity, as he said that, the time he was Bandana, president Akufo Addo was working on his last certificate.

Source:Gh Page

