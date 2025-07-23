Wo maame tw3, you wont even get a pesewa from me- Afia Schwar attacks Sammy Gyamfi

When we all thought Afia Schwar would stoop too low and render an unqualified apologies to Sammy Gyamfi, she disappointed us.

Afia Schwar has reacted to Sammy Gyamfi’s 10 million lawsuit against her for defamation.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Afia Schwar stated that Sammy Gyamfi wouldn’t get even a pesewa from her.

She went on to state that, if there is anyone to be sued for defamation of character, it is Sammy Gyamfi instead.

Afia recounted that Sammy Gyamfi in an attempt to capture political power marred the hard-earned reputation of the former vice president, Dr. Bawumia.

Afia claims Sammy Gyamfi alleged that Dr. Bawumia was the owner of Hubtle, which happened not to be true, meanwhile, neither the former vice president nor the NPP took legal action against Sammy Gyamfi.

She advised that, before Sammy Gyamfi would sue someone for defamation of character he should check himself very well, and ensure that he is a saint before.

The usual Afia could not react without insulting Sammy Gyamfi as he used unprintable words on him.