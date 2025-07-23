type here...
Entertainment

Wo maame tw3, you wont even get a pesewa from me- Afia Schwar attacks Sammy Gyamfi

By Mzta Churchill

When we all thought Afia Schwar would stoop too low and render an unqualified apologies to Sammy Gyamfi, she disappointed us.

Afia Schwar has reacted to Sammy Gyamfi’s 10 million lawsuit against her for defamation.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Afia Schwar stated that Sammy Gyamfi wouldn’t get even a pesewa from her.

READ ALSO: Sammy Gyamfi sues Afia Schwar 10 million Ghana cedis

She went on to state that, if there is anyone to be sued for defamation of character, it is Sammy Gyamfi instead.

Afia recounted that Sammy Gyamfi in an attempt to capture political power marred the hard-earned reputation of the former vice president, Dr. Bawumia.

Afia claims Sammy Gyamfi alleged that Dr. Bawumia was the owner of Hubtle, which happened not to be true, meanwhile, neither the former vice president nor the NPP took legal action against Sammy Gyamfi.

She advised that, before Sammy Gyamfi would sue someone for defamation of character he should check himself very well, and ensure that he is a saint before.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The usual Afia could not react without insulting Sammy Gyamfi as he used unprintable words on him.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Sammy Gyamfi sues Afia Schwar 10 million Ghana cedis

Empty vessels make the most noise- Agya Koo says after Lilwin said he is the best actor in Africa

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, July 23, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

University of Niger dismisses female student in viral video

University of Niger

Photos of the female student whose lecturer died on top of her surfaces

Dr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle and Gloria Samuel 1

Doctor & nurse sacked for office romance

Doctor nurse

Brother discipline their sister’s husband for assault

Brothers In Law Beating husband

Lecturer dies on top of level 200 student

Dr Ibikunle
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways