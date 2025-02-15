type here...
Wo Trinwii Basaa Nobody Loves You- Twene Jonas Drags Charlotte Oduro

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Ghanaian US-based content creator, Twene Jonas has taken a swipe at counselor Charlotte Oduro.

Twene Jonas was speaking in a self-recorded video sighted by Gh Page when he decided to slap sense into the counselor.

The Vlogger believes that it was wrong for the counselor to end things with her husband as he gave two solid reasons.

Firstly, Twene Jonas believes that as a counselor, Charlotte Oduro should live a life worth emulation.

He claims many people, especially females look up to the counselor, so, being a divorcee makes it a bad example as a leader.

He added that counselor Charlotte is old and is not beautiful despite the too much makeup she applies on her face.

According to Twene Jonas, if the counselor only wants someone who would sleep with her, she can get more than enough people.

However, Twene Jonas stated that if the counselor thinks she would get someone else to marry her, then she is only building castles in the air.

Twene Jonas has said that it is either the counselor becomes a second, third or fourth wife, or sleep around.

