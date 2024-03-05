type here...
News

“Wo tw3 kankan” – Opambour’s wife descends on Mary as she curses her ‘basabasa’ for disgracing her hubby

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Opambour’s wife has joined her hubby’s ongoing beef with Mary Amponsah.

Over the weekends, Mary Amponsah took to TikTok to accuse the man of God of molesting her.

According to Mary, she once visited Opambour to seek spiritual help but the man of God took advantage of her.

As explained by Mary in a circulating video, Opambour made her remove her jeans trousers the very moment she entered his consulting room.

After making her remove her jeans trousers, he gazed at her V for some minutes and later told her to squat while facing the wall.

The controversial man of God started inserting his fingers inside her V and played with it until she got angry and stood up to question the motives behind the inappropriate touching.

She furiously left the premises and has since kept what allegedly happened between them a secret until Opmabour bragged that he’s the one behind the death of Bernice Asare’s first child.

These accusations from Mary triggered Opambour to rain and unleash his venom on the TikToker.

Reacting to the accusations on his personally owned TV station, Opambour rained heavy curses on Mary and wished death upon her.

His wife has also joined the curses crusade to destroy Mary.

According to Opambour’s wife, Mary has a stinky V and she’s also a useless human being.

Opambour’s wife defended her hubby and maintained that there’s no way the revered man of God would sexually abuse anyone especially, a nonentity like Mary who smells like a dead mouse.

Source:GHpage

