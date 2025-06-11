Woba no adwuma b3n Na )y3- Rashad slaps sense into the mother of Tiktoker Yaa Baby after saying her daughter takes care of her

Rashad, the Chief Executive Officer of one of the biggest online blogs in Ghana, Gh Page has taken a swipe at the mother of late Yaa Baby for her utterances after the daughter bought her ticket to the land of silence.

The outspoken journalist, adding his cent to the Gh Kobby- Yaa Baby brouhaha blamed the mother of the latter for what has happened.

Speaking on the recent episode of the “Rash Hour” show, Rashad stated emphatically that had it not been for his fastness, he would have swallowed an unknown insect, while watching an interview with the mother of the deceased.

According to Rashad, he is yet to understand why the mother, knowing very well that her daughter was not working, would say that she depended solely on her for survival.

Rashad believes that the mother knew the daughter had a skeleton in her cupboard, using dubious means to amass wealth but still encouraged her.

He has therefore concluded that, if there is anyone to be blamed for Yaa Baby’s death, it is her mother as he questioned the mother about the kind of work her daughter did while she was alive.

