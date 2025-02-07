type here...
Wode Maya loses his cool after hearing Shatta Wale’s “On God” song in Grenada

By Kwasi Asamoah
Wode Maya hears Shatta Wale's On God Song in Grenada

Travel vlogger Wode Maya courted attention after a recent video of him in Grenada surfaced on social media.

The celebrated content creator recently took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself roaming a street in Grenada during the nighttime.

From a distance, Wode Maya heard Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale’s 2022 smash hit single, On God being played in a building by the street.

The YouTuber lost his cool as he immediately ran towards the direction where the song was being played. He was in disbelief and screamed in excitement at a Ghanaian song being played in a country that was geographically far from the African continent.

