Wode Maya meets Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote

By Kwasi Asamoah
Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya has had a chance encounter with the richest black man in the world, Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote.

Wode Maya, who visited Grenada as a travel vlogger, could not hide his joy upon meeting the richest man in Africa, who was also in the Caribbean on a business trip.

After the meeting, the the YouTuber shared a photo of himself shaking hands with Aliko Dangote at a forum in Grenada.

Taking to social media, Wode Maya expressed excitement over the opportunity to meet the founder of Dangote Group.

“Finally, a handshake with the Richest Man in Africa. The richest man in Africa with the village boy,” he wrote in the caption.

Finally a handshake with the Richest Man in Africa

