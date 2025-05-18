type here...
Entertainment

Wode Maya reportedly makes 138k dollars from just one video on Youtube

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian Youtuber, Wode Maya has once again made it into the trends.

The popular YouTuber has reportedly made 138k dollars from just a video on his YouTube channel.

In a screenshot available at the news desk of Gh Page, one could see that 138k dollars was made from a single video on Youtube.

READ ALSO: Pope koraa awu- 39/40 replies Ghanaians for saying Dada KD died because he didn’t believe in the Bible

Per the report, this was made after Wode Maya made a video about Burkina Faso.

At the moment, the video has gotten over 2m views, generating thousands of dollars on YouTube.

- GhPage
- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Pope koraa awu- 39/40 replies Ghanaians for saying Dada KD died because he didn’t believe in the Bible

Larruso’s manager flaunts thousands of Cedis and dollars online

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, May 18, 2025
28.3 C
Accra

Also Read

How Dada KD predicted his death

Dada KD

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

“I don’t believe in the Bible and Jesus who died” – Interview of Dada KD resurfaces

Jesus Christ Dada KD Bible
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways