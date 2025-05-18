Wode Maya reportedly makes 138k dollars from just one video on Youtube

Ghanaian Youtuber, Wode Maya has once again made it into the trends.

The popular YouTuber has reportedly made 138k dollars from just a video on his YouTube channel.

In a screenshot available at the news desk of Gh Page, one could see that 138k dollars was made from a single video on Youtube.

Per the report, this was made after Wode Maya made a video about Burkina Faso.

At the moment, the video has gotten over 2m views, generating thousands of dollars on YouTube.