Ghanaian YouTube personality Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, has pampered his wife with a brand-new car for Christmas.

In the spirit of the yuletide, the vlogger and digital media influencer who recently tied the knot with his Kenyan lover Miss Trudy presented his wife with a Black SUV wrapped with a red ribbon and balloons.

It’s their first Christmas since they got married, and Wode Maya made sure to make it a very special and memorable occasion.

He shared photos of them posing by the new whip on Instagram with the caption: “It’s our First Christmas together & I had to make it Special. Congrats Babe & Merry Christmas from us to You”

In appreciation of the car, Trudy took to the comments session of the post to write: “Thank you so much beb!” adding, “I am blessed to have you as my husband… i love you!” before ending with heart emojis.

On Twitter, Maya’s wife in a special tweet said: “My Ghanaian Husband just gave me the perfect gift for Christmas!”

My Ghanaian Husband just gave me the perfect gift for christmass! ? Now this Ghana Sun burn me as much! ??#Ghana #newcar #Christmassgift pic.twitter.com/56Mk4PB2ST — Trudy (@misstrudy_) December 25, 2022

Wode Maya is currently the most followed YouTuber in Ghana with over 1.2 million subscribers. He’s believed to be the richest vlogger among his counterparts.

The romantic gesture from the “Ghana Boy” to his wife has earned him plaudits from his fans who are awe-stricken by his showcase of love and affection.

Some well-meaning internet users had something nice to say to the beautiful couple.

One user wrote: “More love and success!”

Another user wrote: “He who has begun your marriage journey will continue to lead you through with more blessings and mercy”

A third person wrote: “This one loud oo. Congratulations to you Trudy. Merry Christmas beautiful couple”