Ghana-Togo border: Wode Maya’s cameras seized for refusing to pay ‘bribe’

Top Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya had his cameras seized for his refusal to settle thee officials at the Ghana-Togo border.

According to him, the immigration officials asked him to pay 2,000 CFA before his travel documents could be stamped.

Wode Maya revealed in a video he shared on Twitter that he refused vehemently to pay the bribe and, as a result, had his cameras seized.

Ranting on social media, Wode Maya said he did not understand all the frustration he had to go through just for trying to cross the border from Ghana into a neighbouring country.

He argued for the removal of the barriers that were put in place to frustrate and intimidate travellers.