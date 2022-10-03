- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian Youtuber, Wode Maya and his Kenyan wife Trudy have finally moved into their $1 million luxury mansion.

The two content creators tied the knot in a very simple yet exquisite wedding ceremony in Kenya just about two weeks ago.

A new video that has been spotted on Trudy’s YouTube page showed netizens the various aspects of their expensive house, such as the swimming pool, living room, kitchen, control room, office, and many more.

In March this year, Wode Maya, real name Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, unveiled his new magnificent mansion reportedly worth $1 million.

According to the acclaimed YouTuber, the five-bedroom house will also serve as a creative hub for other creators lacking the resources to produce quality content for their audience.