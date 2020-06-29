Kumawood Actress Tracey Boakye has in an interview with Zionfelix on the Uncut show gone full blast on a lady who called her a baby-making machine on social media.

In an interview held at her 5-Bedroom home in East Legon, she spoke extensively on issues concerning her birthing a newborn baby and criticisms surrounding her.

The actress, particularly, took time out to address a lady who called her a baby-making machine.

She stated that children, although they are a blessing from God, are not to be used in poking fun at others who are yet to bear some.

Nevertheless, the controversial actress expressed her displeasure at people on social media ridiculing her for giving birth without settling down.

She mentioned that she was planning on having five kids and so had three more to go. According to her, bringing forth children today comes with a great cost and responsibility that many people cannot afford.

However, she considered herself blessed to be able to have kids she can sufficiently provide for.

Tracey Boakye was in the news recently after giving birth to her second child; a daughter, with fans yearning to catch a glimpse of her new baby girl.

Also buzzing on social media was speculation that the actress and businesswoman’s name was among the list of celebrities the embattled Prophet Nigel Gaisie had had sexual relationships with.

Tracy in response came out to say that she owes nobody an explanation regarding who she hooks up with.

In response to the lady who called her a baby-making machine, an infuriated Tracey made statements that spelled doom for the lady.

She asserted that the mysterious lady who happens to be a blogger should issue an apology or face the consequences of her actions.

She threw caution to the wind and asked not to be compared to slay queens who are all about the glitz and glamour.

In her opinion, although she could afford the Range Rovers and fashionable clothes, she prioritized the future of herself and her kids and would rather invest the money than be a spendthrift.