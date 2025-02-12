type here...
Woho Ay3 Nyanyaanyan- Captain Smart Fires Becca & Others Who Bleach

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart has dragged Ghanaian musician, Becca and other females who resort to bleaching.

Speaking on his show on Onua TV, Captain Smart stated that it is unwise for a lady to bleach her skin.

Captain claims that among the numerous negative effects is that bleaching makes the ladies involved stink, especially when they are without great perfumes.

Talking about Becca directly, Captain Smart said that everyone knows Becca to be dark in complexion.

But funnily enough, Becca has bleached her body to become “ugly” and a replica of a toy.

Captain Smart claims he is extremely optimistic that Becca’s career is dead because she bleached her skin.

