39 years but without marriage, kids or relationship, I feel like dying – Woman cries

A woman has cried about age catching up with her while she is yet to settle down and start a family.

At age 39, she said she feels like dying whenever she realizes she is still not married like her peers or even in a relationship.

Looking back at where she has come from and the expectations she had for herself, this distraught woman believes she has failed by not getting married yet.

According to her, the feeling of disappointment is eating her up as a woman whom society expects a lot from at her age.

In a TikTok video, the woman who was obviously shedding tears deemed herself a failure who has not been able to attract a suitor, let alone think of walking her down the aisle.

She believes the time is no longer on her side considering the extremes of being a woman at her age and the hormonal changes she is experiencing, which could possibly bar her from making babies and owning a home.

Her frustration is poured out in the video below…