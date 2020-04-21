Woman, 68 gives birth to twins

The world ceases not to produce series of shocking and miraculous incidents from across the globe.

One story available to us tagged as a ‘miraculous one’ has left many awe as a 68-year-old Nigerian Woman successfully has delivered beautiful twins at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: A total lockdown and a curfew will be imposed soon – Oppong Nkrumah warns Ghanaians

The chairman of the hospital’s Medical Advisory Council, Prof Wasiu Adeyemo, made the announcement in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the woman became pregnant for the first time courtesy of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). He added said the woman gave birth through an elective cesarean section at 37 weeks gestation.

“LUTH has successfully delivered a sixty-eight (68) year old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twin (a male and a female) gestation (pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.”

“The IVF and embryo were done at a separate location but later referred to LUTH during the early stage of the pregnancy where it was consequently managed until delivery.

“The development was the first of its kind in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa, adding that both the mother and babies are in a good state.

READ ALSO: Popular Nigerian actor exalts Akufo Addo for lifting partial lockdown in Ghana

“The IVF and embryo transfer were done at an outside facility. She was thereafter referred to LUTH at early gestation and managed till term. This is the first in LUTH, Nigerian and Africa! Mother and babies are well.” he said.

Congratulations! God can work in mysterious ways. Wink!