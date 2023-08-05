“Someone’s serious girlfriend”: Woman addicted to eating toilet paper spends GH¢30,500 per year

- Advertisement -

Kinah said she consumed four rolls of toilet paper per pay, which translated to spending over GH¢30,500 per year. The gorgeous American woman highlighted the benefits of eating toilet paper, including zero calories and no hangover. It was not weird that she received strange stares from people, with some taking out their phones to record her.

A beautiful lady has stunned netizens with her strange addiction to joyfully eating toilet paper.

The young woman, identified as Kinah said she eats toilet paper from the moment she gets up in the morning, sometimes even before he brushes her teeth.

Speaking to TLC’s My Strange Addiction was not afraid to say she ate toilet paper all day, every day, because it felt so good and “it hits the spot”.

“Toilet paper has zero calories and will not even give you a hangover,” she happily said.

Kinah added that she consumed up to four rolls of toilet paper daily, noting that not all were the same. “Some people might say that all toilet paper is the same, it’s all created equal, and it’s not. There is a difference between one-ply toilet paper and two-ply. One-ply is better because you don’t have to go through all the stress of trying to rip it apart,” she stated.

The American lady said many did not know the taste, the way it made one’s mouth feel like a “delicious cotton candy”. Financially, Kinah splashed Gh35,000 per year on toilet paper while average Ghanaians spent 5,000.