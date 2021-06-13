Woman allegedly beats 3-year-old stepdaughter to death

- Advertisement -

A nursing mother accused of beating her three-year-old stepdaughter to death has been arrested following a complaint by her neighbours.

According to a report by Graphic, the suspect, Esther Nyanteh, who is nursing an eight-month-old baby, has been released on police enquiry bail after she had spent a night at the Oshuiman Police Post, near Pokuase.

The deceased’s father, Bismark Sarpong, alias ‘Killer’, was also later arrested and charged with abetment of crime.

The victim lived with her father and her stepmother at Amomoley, near Pokuase in the Ga West municipality.

Her remains have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra.