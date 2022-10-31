- Advertisement -

A two-week-old baby boy has been reported stolen from his mother at the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital in the Central Region.

The father of the infant said the incident happened on the morning of Friday, October 28, 2022, at the health facility where the mother had visited for medical care.

Mr Ebenezer Mensah said the suspect was a stranger who offered to help his wife, Monica Turkson, to carry the baby to the hospital.

He said the ‘good samaritan’ took off with the baby after they arrived at the hospital.

Narrating the incident, he said he sent his wife from Abura Adumfa to Abura Tuakwa to stay with her mother after delivery.

He added that her mother accompanies her to the hospital with the baby.

“So on Friday, I called her in the morning to find out if her mother would be able to send her to the hospital or if I should send someone to help.

“She told me her mother would send her, so I didn’t bother myself. Later in the afternoon, I had a call to come to the hospital, only for me to be told my son has been stolen. I’m very sad now, and I don’t know what to do,” Mr Mensah lamented.

The distraught father further explained that he later learned that a stranger accompanied his wife to the hospital instead of his mother-in-law.

“After asking my wife to tell me the truth, she told me it wasn’t her mother who took her to the hospital but a certain lady. She first told me that she knows the lady and that the lady is her friend but that was a lie. She does not know the lady.

“It was the lady who was holding the child at the hospital, and before they realised, she was gone with the baby.”

Meanwhile, on social media, CCTV footage of the suspect walking out of the hospital with the baby has gone viral.

The case has been reported to the Abura Dunkwa Police for investigation.

The police are yet to make any official statement on the issue.