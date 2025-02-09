Woman and her two children murdered by unidentified gunmen in Bawku

A woman and her two children have been tragically murdered in Bawku after gunmen, reportedly dressed in military uniforms, stormed their residence and shot them.

The incident occurred in Tensungo, a few meters from a military camp in the Bawku township. Though it is unclear what provoked the attack, it is reported to be linked to the ongoing chieftaincy conflict in the area.

This brings the total number of deaths in the area since the re-emergence of the conflict in October 2024 to 45.

The last incident occurred on January 25, when a 13-year-old boy was killed around the same spot in the Bawku township.

This latest attack has heightened tension in the area after two weeks of relative calm.

Assemblymember for the Tensungo Electoral Area, Mohammed Saani, confirmed the incident, stating that the bodies had been deposited at the morgue after a doctor’s confirmation.