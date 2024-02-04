type here...
Woman appreciates and blesses ex-husband for bringing her abroad to meet her soulmate

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
An African woman pens an appreciation note to her ex-husband for taking her abroad and how his decision led to meeting her soulmate following their divorce.

In a series of snapshots making the rounds on social media, a woman who divorced her ex-husband gave him an unexpected credit.

According to the African woman, the gesture of her ex-husband bringing her abroad birthed the link to how she met her caucasian lover whom they are now married.

Rolling out photos of herself with her new man and her child from the previous marriage, she appreciated her ex-husband for helping her make her dreams come true.

The caption reads, “To my ex husband who brought me aborad so I could find my soulmate. I found a God fearing man who truly loves and respects me. Thank you for giving me the courage to leave and still being the best dad to our girl.

