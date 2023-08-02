type here...
Woman arrested as 5 different fake pastors use her for 419 miracles (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
According to reliable reports, this woman has been accused of assisting fake pastors in perpetrating their deceitful schemes which they use on vulnerable individuals seeking spiritual healing.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed by the authorities, is said to have acted as a key facilitator for these unscrupulous pastors.

Her modus operandi reportedly involves engaging in covert discussions with these fake spiritual leaders through backdoor channels.


Subsequently, she would stage her entry into their churches, posing as a chronically ill person seeking divine intervention.

Unknowingly for the accused woman, her involvement in these sham miracles caught the attention of viewers nationwide as she was frequently featured on television broadcasts, appearing as a recipient of healing from these charlatan pastors.

She’s now behind bars and assisting the police in investigations.

Source:GHpage

