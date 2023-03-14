A video that captures the moment a woman attacked her best friend for marrying her husband during their wedding ceremony is making the rounds on social media.

The incident reportedly happened in a Northern state in Nigeria recently.

During the ceremony, the new bride who was set to become the second wife to the groom went to meet the first wife to pay homage to her, as is the custom of Fulani culture.

The first wife was expected to cheerfully welcome her into the family. But she had harbored so much anger for her bestie for apparently betraying their friendship.

Out of rage, she pounced on the incoming wife and assaulted her in the presence of wedding guests.

Watch the video below

In fulani culture setting, when a man re marry, the bride (Amarya) will go and greet the first wife, to show respect,



The (First wife) seized this opportunity to attack the bride.



This is wrong, there is no justification to this act.

Kaajal na ko ginnaji? pic.twitter.com/KzXNY1mL2t — voice-of-Ful?e?? (@Fulani_Tutor) March 13, 2023

It was gathered that the first wife was infuriated because she built with her husband for years, supported him with her inheritance from her father, and the investment made his business successful. They also built houses and bought properties.

When they became very rich and comfortable, the husband decided to take her best friend as his second wife.

Due to this, the first wife couldn’t control her anger at the wedding when the new wife came to pay her respects and attacked her in the presence of their guests.