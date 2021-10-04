type here...
27-year-old woman beheads husband with a machete in the Eastern Region

By Mr. Tabernacle
A 27-year-old woman has allegedly beheaded her husband Lartey Daniel, 35, in a bizarre circumstance at My God Village at Tei Glover, a farming Community near Akyem Bosuso in Fanteakwa South District in Eastern Region.

The suspect, Rachel Tetteh has been arrested by Police while the headless body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

It is gathered that a quarrel ensued between the couple and while the now-deceased husband was on his way to the farm, the suspect trailed and allegedly pushed him to the ground and took control of the cutlass to cut off his head.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Starr News, Police upon receipt of information about the crime at about 7:30 am Sunday, October 3, 2021, dispatched investigators to the scene.

He said Police found the lifeless body of the deceased in ash trousers over a white T-shirt lying dead in a prone position in a pool of blood with severed head along the footpath to the farm.

Police took records of the crime scene and examined the body.

The body was retrieved and deposited at Akyem Tafo Government Hospital Morgue Pending autopsy.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh added that Police proceeded to arrest the suspect, Rachel Tetteh, and retrieved the cutlass she used to commit the atrocious crime.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.

Source:GHPAGE

