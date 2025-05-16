type here...
Woman brags of receiving invitation to attend Rev. Obofour’s mum’s funeral

By Mzta Churchill

A young beautiful woman has taken to social media to brag about getting an opportunity to attend the funeral of Rev. Obofour’s late mother.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, the young woman is seen showing off her official invitation.

According to her, she has been so lucky enough to get an invitation to attend such a great event.

She advised all and sundry to take time off their busy schedule to attend the funeral, claiming it is a funeral for all.

