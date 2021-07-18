- Advertisement -

The New York Police Department has issued a search warrant for suspects involved in the attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old boy.

This incident happened on Thursday, 15th July 2021 around 8pm on Hillside Avenue, Queens.

The boy was walking with his mother and his siblings when a male suspect quickly picked him up from the sidewalk.

In a video that has been widely circulated, the suspect placed the boy on the backseat of the vehicle while the second suspect sat in the front passenger seat.

Before the kidnappers could drive away, the brave mother identified as Dolores Diaz Lopez reached out to his son and yanked him out of the car through the window.

The suspects, realizing their plan had failed quickly drove off while others watched on surprised.

The 45-year-old mother in an interview explained that she and her children were on their way to visit her husband at work when the incident happened.

“I don’t know why that happened. I didn’t see those people, ever. You have to do what’s necessary, no matter what. The car was just parked there. I would never have imagined that a man would get out of the car and grab my son. You always have to be aware of your surroundings and not be on your phone”, Dolores said.

Watch the video below

However, one of the suspects identified as James McGonagle who is 24 years has been arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.

The second suspect is currently on the run and according to police, the 5-year-old boy known as Jacob was not injured.