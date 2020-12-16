- Advertisement -

A woman is currently cooling off in police cells after she was burnt her husband on the suspicion that she was having an affair with another lady in their area.

These incident is said to have happened in Zambia in a town called Mongu.

The man who has been identified as Mr. Bruce Sikwibele and is currently nursing serious wounds in hospital.

According to the report, his wife Mildred Felitus Mweemba who suspected him of cheating with another lady poured hot water on him as she targeted his manhood.

This was after his wife accused him and they both engaged in a serious arguement.

See photo below:

Burnt husband