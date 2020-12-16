type here...
GhPage News Woman burns husband after she suspected him of cheating
News

Woman burns husband after she suspected him of cheating

By Qwame Benedict
Woman burns husband after she suspected him of cheating
Woman
- Advertisement -

A woman is currently cooling off in police cells after she was burnt her husband on the suspicion that she was having an affair with another lady in their area.

These incident is said to have happened in Zambia in a town called Mongu.

The man who has been identified as Mr. Bruce Sikwibele and is currently nursing serious wounds in hospital.

According to the report, his wife Mildred Felitus Mweemba who suspected him of cheating with another lady poured hot water on him as she targeted his manhood.

This was after his wife accused him and they both engaged in a serious arguement.

See photo below:

Burnt husband
Wife

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Accra
light rain
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
3.5mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News