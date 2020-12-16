type here...
Woman catches her best friend naked at the house of her husband
Lifestyle

Woman catches her best friend naked at the house of her husband

By Qwame Benedict
Woman catches her best friend naked at the house of her husband
Nafisa caught
Sometimes we wonder what at all some people stand to gain by dating married men and worse of all when the wife happens to be your friend.

That is the case of Nafisa who was caught by her best friend naked in the house of her husband.

In a video sighted and per the narration in it, Maa Adwoa who happens to be the wife of the man whom they referred to as Nana came to her matrimonial home unannounced only to see her friend naked in her house.

The first part of the video sees Maa Adwoa giving Nafisa some beatings of her life saying because she is staying Techiman, her best friend Nafisa is using that as an opportunity to sleep with him.

In part 2 of the video, Nafisa is seen kneeling down and begging for forgiveness from Maa Adwoa explaining what led her to their house in the first place.

From the second video, it was established that Maa Adowa brought Nafisa from Techiman to Kumasi as a way of helping her to find a job and this is the result she got from her as payback.

Source:Ghpage

