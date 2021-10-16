- Advertisement -

A viral video of a food vendor who appears to sell plain rice and stew to members of the public has sparked outrage following its emergence on the internet.

In the short clip circulating on social media, the woman is seen serving the hot meal to a customer but then she dips her hand into the bowl of rice to have a taste of it before carrying on with the sale.

Her action has been greeted with mixed reactions by social media users considering the way she goes about serving customers at her eatery joint.

It is reported that the incident took place in Nigeria.

Watch the video below.