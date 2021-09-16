type here...
News

‘He moves with soldiers everyday’-Woman who stays close to Rev Owusu Bempah drops secrets about him

By Mr. Tabernacle
A woman who stays close to controversial preacher Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has shared with the public some unknown information about him.

On GhOne TV’s morning show; GH Today, the woman disclosed that the General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International moves around with soldiers every day.

She describes Owusu Bempah as a big man. According to her, the popular pastor moves around with a pickup vehicle full of soldiers guarding him.

In light of this, the woman boldly whiles talking on TV asked the police to search the house and church of the ‘NPP Prophet’ for any cashing of weapons.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Despondent about issues, the woman again said Bempah’s church is one kind of a ‘militant Church’ looking at the audacity with which they talk and behave.

Source:GHPAGE

