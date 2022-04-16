- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman reportedly committed suicide because she couldn’t take the thought of her husband having another woman beside her.

Yetunde Folorunsho, a mother of two, consumed a toxic chemical and died minutes later in Kwara State, according to the report.

According to the Daily Post, the deceased confronted her husband violently when he informed her of his intention to enlarge the family in accordance with Islamic principles.

According to fresh information provided by Within Nigeria, Yetunde died on Monday at the general hospital in Ilorin.

Yetunde’s course companion, Oyeronke Oluwakemi, claimed in an online post that she was poisoned by her mother-in-law following a quarrel about her (Yetunde’s) religious status as a Christian.

“On Monday, about 10 a.m., she (Yetunde) had a small argument with her husband outside the home; it was settled, and she went inside,” Alhaji Lagbe Araoje, Yetunde’s husband’s brother, told Daily Trust. Later, her husband handed her a phone, which she had wanted.

“A few minutes later, the husband hurried out of the house, pleading for assistance because his wife was vomiting.” On the way to the hospital, she begged her husband’s forgiveness for using DDT powder, often known as Sniper. Around 12 p.m., she died in the hospital.”

Adio Tajudeen, the husband of Hajia Nimahtallahi, who owns the pharmacist where Yetunde reportedly purchased the Sniper, acknowledged his wife’s purchase.

We found out she lived in the area after the news of her death broke. People buy the powder for a variety of reasons, and we have no reason to believe it will be utilized for evil,” Tajudeen added.

“A case of murder was reported by a sibling to the late woman’s husband,” state police spokesman Ajayi Okasanmi said. However, we are continuing our investigation because there are homicide suspicions. We’ve gathered everyone and placed her body for an autopsy.”