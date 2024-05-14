Woman cries on live radio as man she dated for 32 years dumps her for another lady (Video)

An elderly Ghanaian woman Nana Yaa has dragged her lover to Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo Show for dumping her after 32 years of dating.

Speaking on live radio, the heartbroken woman disclosed that she worked very hard to take care of her fiance Frank.

However, he decided to marry another lady after assuring her months ago that he was ready to settle down with her.

After using and dumping her after 32 years of dating, Frank also caused her arrest on his wedding day because she stormed the venue to destroy the event.

She was later released by the police and given GHS200 for TNT back to Koforidua.

Now, the woman is demanding compensation from Frank for wasting her years only to dump and settle down with another woman.

Watch the video below to know more…