Woman dies of kidney failure as husband donates treatment funds to church

A woman suffering from kidney failure has tragically passed away after reportedly being unable to access timely medical treatment.

According to a post shared by TheSerahIbrahim on X, Joyce’s condition worsened after her husband diverted the money raised by generous social media donors meant for her medical care.

Reports claim that her husband removed her from the hospital and instead took her to a church and offered the money meant for his wife’s treatment to the pastor as a contribution.

Despite Joyce’s worsening condition and pleas for medical attention, both her husband and the pastor reportedly insisted she had been miraculously healed.

Joyce’s death, confirmed yesterday, has left many of her supporters outraged and heartbroken.

Contributors who donated to her treatment have expressed anger and disappointment, questioning the priorities and decisions made on her behalf.