A drama played out in Rano Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State recently after a woman, Malama Khadija, dissolved her marriage and married her daughter’s suitor.

The mother said she decided to marry her new husband after her daughter rejected him and that is not something Islam forbids.

In a recent interview with Freedom Radio, Ms Khadija said she’s healthy and hearty and living happily with her new husband.

She explained that after realizing that her daughter rejected the man, she felt that both of them should not lose him, which was why she decided to contact his family, adding that she’s as beautiful as her daughter.

“I didn’t do it with ignorance. I contacted clerics and they said it is not prohibited. When I contacted him, he agreed, but my parents and relatives refused to do the marriage rites. That’s was why I decided to go to Hisbah and we are happily married now.” she said

Speaking on the incident, Khadija’s uncle, Abdullahi Musa Rano, said they refused to allow her marry the man because she deliberately dissolved her first marriage in order to marry her daughter’s suitor and that their family is against the union.

“She mounted pressure on her husband to divorce her just to marry the man. We can’t do this shameful thing in our family which was why we refused to join them in marriage. We are not happy with what Hisbah did and we are reporting to bring out our daughter. We want the general commandant and the state government to look into the matter.” he said

When contacted, the Hisbah Commandant, Ustaz Nura Rano, said only the state command of the board had the right to speak on the issue. No statement to this effect has been released since then.

