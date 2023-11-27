Woman doctors declared had no womb at age 20 gives birth to a set of twins (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to count her blessings as she shows off her gorgeous twins years after learning she wouldn’t be able to conceive.

The TikTok user @poshmata happily shared photos of her twins while sharing the amazing tale of their birth.



The woman described how, at first, a doctor had said that she didn’t have a womb and that having children didn’t seem possible.

READ ALSO: Lady loses baby 3 hours after showing off baby bump on TikTok

She beat the odds and became pregnant, eventually giving birth to her gorgeous twins, despite this disheartening news.

Sharing a video, she wrote,

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“My twins made me believe that what God cannot do does not exist. Wombless woman carrying twins successfully for 10 months and came out to be adorable and cuties. Doctor confirmed I don’t have womb when I was 20 years.”

As of the publication of this article, the video had garnered over 100k views and 1k comments on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: All I want from a man is love and care – Nana Agradaa speaks for the first time after wedding (Video)

READ ALSO: “Asiamah impregnated Nana Agradaa reason she forced him to marry her” – Insider alleges