Woman finally finds her biological mother after searching for 48 years; Emotional Video drops

In an emotional video that has gone viral on the internet, a Woman who has been searching for her biological mother for 48 years has finally seen her.

The woman identified as Helen Swan for over 4 decades searched for the woman who carried her in her womb for 9 months and gave birth to her.

Even though life took her to a whole new different path, Swan relentlessly kept on searching for her mother.

Per the details of the viral story, the woman was able to find her mother with the help of a DNA test result.

In the heartwarming video that has gained fast popularity on social media, the woman is seen walking toward her mother who looks very aged while singing amid crying to signify how much she has missed her mother.

The mother came out of the house and embraced her daughter in total happiness and emotional moments.

