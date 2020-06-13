Woman flaunts belly which has her intestines hanging out after sustaining gunshot wounds

We’ve chanced on a picture of a Black-American woman from New Jersey in the USA. The inspiring photo as shared by her shows how she was able to survive gunshot wounds which have resulted in her intestines visibly seen from her belly after several medical help.

The woman,32, named Takieyah Reaves, in July 2017 escaped death after being shot twice on her stomach and right leg by a random attacker who sprayed bullets at a crowd of night-clubbers, injuring three people in the process.

Unfortunately for her, one of the bullets found it way into her stomach and cut it wide open. Intestinal surgery and other medical attention helped her to breathe again. If not she might have lost her life after she was shot.

Doctors efforts to stitched her stomach after multiple surgeries were conducted on her proved abortive. In the end, she had to leave with her belly wide open at the torso and her intestines exposed.

Takieyah scars have redeveloped into a round object in front of her belly which looks as likely as pregnancy.

Takieyah Reaves in an interview with Metro UK said;

‘It will get patched up properly, but it has been left open and exposed ever since it happened. It bulges and I am constantly asked if I am pregnant when I go out. People ask me if it’s a boy or a girl and I then have to explain everything.’ Takieyah lost 4.5 litres of blood and defied death to survive the shooting.

Takieyah continued: ‘I wasn’t supposed to make it out of the hospital alive, my family were told to say their goodbyes. I am so grateful to still be here and be given a second chance at life, but I can’t help feeling depressed by how I looked.”

‘I kept my stomach hidden from everyone for a long time, even from my kids. I was so depressed by my body, I had scars all over and I hated it. ‘I just wanted to curl up in a ball and hide and I was scared to go outside because of guns on the street.

” I also didn’t want anyone to see my body so I found it hard to live my life as normal.”

Doctors created a makeshift lining for Takieyah’s stomach by using skin from her leg.

‘It has changed my life but I am so grateful I am still able to raise my kids. I was depressed for a while but I decided that I couldn’t go on like that for their sake. ‘I do want my body back but I see them as my war scars. People tell me how beautiful I am and I have learned to embrace what happened.’

After three years of living with an open wound, Takieyah is due to have her stomach stitched back together for good, at the end of June this year.

Takieyah speaking about the day she was shot: ‘I thought I was dying and I was so scared about leaving my kids without a mom. It was super scary and really painful, it felt like fire was running through my veins. ‘I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, the guy was firing off gunshots and I was stood in the doorway. I didn’t even realize I had been shot at first, but then I collapsed.

‘I was in the doorstep of the club when I got shot. I remember feeling very tired like I wanted to go to sleep. My friend Lavona kept telling me to keep my eyes open and listen to the voices.’ ‘I lost 4.5 litres of blood and my doctors told me my heart stopped on the operating table, but I came back. I had surgery to remove the bullets but they had to leave my stomach open like this”

See Photos Below;