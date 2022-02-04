type here...
Woman found dead with an unconscious man lying on top of her lifeless body after a sex-filled night

By Armani Brooklyn
A lady whose name has been given as Alice Wasike has been found dead in her room after allegedly engaging in a night filled with sex with her lover.

Wasike’s naked body was found lying on the floor of her house in Bamburi masters area of Mombasa, Kenya, with an unconscious man lying on top of her body.

Neighbors told journalists that the mother of three had brought an unknown man to her house for fun before she was found dead at about 6:00 am.

Police investigations also revealed that Wasike, 30, said to be a sex worker had brought home a man in his early 30s who is believed to have disappeared upon realizing Wasike had passed on during intimacy.

The police report read;

It’s highly suspected that she was having some good time with a man she had met while out there having fun and brought him back home. It is suspected she died while having sex since there are no visible injuries in her body and the suspect at large upon noticing that she had passed on. The unknown man fled from the scene”

“There are so many theories coming up at this stage. However, the matter has since been handed to the DCI to piece together all those theories and establish what really killed her but at this stage, her death has been recorded as sudden death until completion of investigations.”

Wasike’s corpse has since been taken to Coast General Hospital mortuary and is currently awaiting postmortem.

