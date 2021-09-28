type here...
Woman gifts her 6-year-old son a mansion on his birthday – Photos

By Mr. Tabernacle
A Nigerian businesswoman, Mercy Maluli has gifted her handsome son a mansion as his birthday present. 

The boy who turned a year older according to her mother wished for a house (thus, is her son’s dream of her son to own his personal house) because she had promised him one.

God answered him as what he prayed for actualized and he’s now the newest home owner in town.

Mercy Maluli shared this great news on social media in celebration of her young boy’s anniversary.

Sharing the post, she captioned; “He has been praying for a house cause mummy promised one. God answered and he is the newest home owner in town! Anything for my boys??. To brighter days ahead.??”

See photos below;

Source:GHPAGE

