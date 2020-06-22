type here...
Woman gifts husband a branded coffin on father’s day

By Mr. Tabernacle
Coffin
Woman gifts husband a branded coffin on father's day
Father’s Day is an occasion set aside to celebrate fathers, potential father and men who in one way or the other play the role of a father in their various facets of life.

Yesterday, 21st June 2020 was the day for this year’s celebration as almost a good number of people took to social media celebrate men who have played important roles in their lives.

One story that has caught our attention amid yesterday’s father’s day celebration is a woman who took a different approach in wishing the father of her children on the special day.

The woman (name withheld) from Nigeria presented her husband a coffin as a fathers’ day token, an action that has left her neighbours in shock.

A close source’s report has it that the wife purchased the coffin four days ahead of the D-Day and kept it at the seller’s shop. She then picked it up on her way back from the church before handing it to her husband.

See photos of the woman with the coffin;

From our findings though not certain yet, the woman wanted to just create an attention for herself by gifting the husband something that could be used when he passes away in no time.

Another source reveals that the woman has the intention to take the man’s life, so this is a way of sending serious warning to him to be extra careful with his dealings.

