- Advertisement -

A 37-year-old South African woman is being hailed across the world for giving birth to ten babies – seven boys and three girls – in one day.

Ultimately, Gosiame Thamara Sithole has broken the Guinness World Record of most children born at the same birth.

She reportedly welcomed her 10 babies in the late hours of Monday, June 7, at a hospital in Pretoria.

Sithole was expecting to give birth to eight babies but during delivery, two more were found.

Her husband, Tebogo Tsotetsi, who expressed his excitement, said her pregnancy was completely natural and the babies were delivered by a Caesarean section surgery.

She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much,” Tsotetsi said.

The couple are parents to twins aged six years old. They will now have 12 babies.

Malian Halima Cissé, who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month, previously held the record for the most birth.