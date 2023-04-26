type here...
Woman gives birth to 5 babies after 9 years of marriage

By Mr. Tabernacle
What God cannot do does not exist. Indeed, God has the power to do all things.

Patience in the Lord is the best ingredient to spice up the meal when God prepares a Table before you in the presence of your enemies.

A certain woman on TikTok is full of joy as she has finally put to bed 5 babies after 9 years of marriage.

The woman, from the story, had tried to give birth for years. All means to get pregnant proved futile.

The societal pressure got her as she still kept on trying to find a way to give birth to just a child.

After years of crying and searching God has brought her a great deal of joy, giving her 5 babies to compensate for the years her womb was closed.

    Source:GHPAGE

