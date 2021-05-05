Woman gives birth to 9 babies at the same time

type here...
Halima Cisse, 25, was expected to have seven babies but health officials said ultrasound tests missed two of the siblings.

By Mr. Tabernacle
A Malian woman identified as Halima Cisse has given birth to 9 babies at once. Five girls and four boys.

The woman during pregnancy was told during an ultrasound scan that she was going to have seven babies (septuplets) but to her shock, she welcomed 9 (nonuplets) on delivery.

The mother of nine babies has gained a lot of attention globally. The pregnancy of Halima Cisse, 25, fascinated the country and attracted the attention of its leaders.

When doctors in March said Cisse needed specialist care, authorities flew her to Morocco, where on Tuesday she gave birth to five girls and four boys by caesarean section.

Source:GHPAGE

