A South African mother has come under serious backlash after she made her young daughter smoke shisha and drink alcohol at a party.

In a video that has gone viral, the woman was seen giving her young daughter alcohol to drink

The woman who was obviously not bothered about the repercussions of her actions also gave her daughter, who is about 3 years shisha to smoke.

Shisha also known as Hookah is an oriental tobacco pipe with a long flexible tube connected to a container mixed with molasses and flavour extract.

Watch the video below;

This video has received massive criticisms from social media users who are calling for the arrest of the irresponsible mother.

Read some comments below;

Slenda SamaCatalogue wrote; “Some people don’t deserve to be mothers honestly, there is no justification for what this woman is doing, as for the person recording this and the people around no one in their right minds thought no this is wrong let’s stop it”.

Dube Limthende added; “This is actually child abuse, they should be incarcerated”.

Karabo commented; “Someone call child services”.

Lunga Mdletshe had this to say; “Not surprised at all. Shame and when you tell this type what she’s doing is wrong, they become defensive and go as far as telling you that you must not tell her how to raise her child or even tell you to go have your own. Idiot”.

Man’s not half breed also added; “With the person recording, they must face equal charges. Toxic as it has been for S.A. society intentionally raising kids under toxic environment is teaching them to be subhuman and junkies”.

Winston also stated; “That’s a child for God’s sake, some people just deserves to be jailed for their actions towards children”.

anthonykumako added; “Too bad. Irresponsible woman”.