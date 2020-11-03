type here...
Woman with her 3 kids caught on camera stealing lady’s bag at a mall

Gideon Osei-Agyare
In a trending video, a woman, with her three kids, was caught on camera stealing a lady’s purse at a mall.

In a showing that confirms the famous saying “the apple does not fall far from the tree”, the oldest daughter craftily sneaked away with their victim’s bag while her mum and the others stood in wait.

The little girl after grabbing the purse makes away with it in the company of her mum and her two younger siblings.

The video has left netizens in awe of the utter buffoonery on display in the video.

It baffles the minds of many that a woman will conspire with her kids to execute such a heist.

The woman has been bashed for abusing her kids and training them to become thieves at such a tender age.

The cunningly executed pilfering proves that the lady and her kids might have been in this business for a while.

Source:GHPAGE

