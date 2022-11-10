An unidentified woman diagnosed with HIV has opened up about how she mixes her infected blood in the zobo (sobolo) drink she sells to infect more people.

She made the shocking revelation when she called into a radio program on Wazobia FM, MarketRunz on Wednesday night to confess her evil deeds.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the show anchors had asked listeners, particularly traders, to call in and confess bad things they do in the marketplace that consumers are unaware of but aren’t proud of as well.

Speaking in pidgin English, the woman said: “I went to the hospital six months ago and I was told I had HIV. I don’t have money for treatment so I decided that I would not die alone. I started mixing my blood with the zobo I make to sell and I sell to many people.”

She continued: “I extract my blood with a syringe and mix it in the zobo. I was a nurse before but when I was confirmed HIV positive, I had to stop.

“I’m not happy with what I have done but I am happy that I will not die alone. I have been doing it for six months now and I pray God will forgive me.”

In case you don’t know, sobolo is prepared with Hibiscusleaf and flavoured with fruits.

Many Nigerians have reacted on various social media platforms to express their dismay.

One user wrote: “Well, If the aim was to transmit the virus, it was just a waste of time. The pH of the zobo drink would denature the virus. Not to talk about the acidic pH of the stomach of the consumer.”

Another wrote: “The main reason I stopped taking that shet called zobo for over 17years now. People are wicked out there.”