Woman holding "Susu" contribution money reportedly loses her memory, can't recognize anybody
Woman holding “Susu” contribution money reportedly loses her memory, can’t recognize anybody

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
An unidentified Nigerian woman, who was entrusted with managing contributions from several individuals has allegedly experienced memory loss.

According to a Facebook post by a user named Daniel Eddy, this woman, currently unable to recognize anyone, has seemingly lost her cognitive abilities.

Eddy’s post triggered a significant stir on social media, leading to various reactions flooding the comments section, with many expressing their thoughts on this distressing incident.

