Woman impregnates herself with a used condom at a hotel

By Mr. Tabernacle
40-year-old Las Vegas hotel cleaner won a child support the legal battle against a 28-year-old millionaire who she never slept with.

According to reports, Jane was 36 years of age when she stole a used condom from the then 24-year-old tech millionaire’s hotel garbage can.

It was gathered that Jane inserted the semen inside her vajayjay and became pregnant with a baby boy who is now 4-years-old.

Jane, during the child support hearing, confessed that she never slept with the young millionaire revealing that she impregnated herself with his sperm while she was cleaning his room.

“He left his bank statement on the nightstand in his hotel room and I saw it when I was cleaning, at the time I wanted a baby so bad and I thought it would be better if I had a baby with a rich man”

The paternity test was conducted and the young millionaire is the father. The court ordered him to pay the mother of the child $2 million for the 3 years of his son’s life he missed.

His lawyers said their client is planning to pursue other legal actions against the mother for stealing his bodily fluids and violating his privacy.

Meanwhile, Jane had quit the hotel cleaning job and started a few businesses with her newfound fortune, she still has full custody of her child whom she named after his father.

Source:GHPAGE

