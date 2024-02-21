type here...
“I’m just a hairdresser”; Woman in viral army recruitment photo speaks for the first time – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The woman in an army recruitment photo that went viral few weeks ago has come out to claim that the image has been doctored by political rivals.

In a video sighted by Ghpage.com and shared on Ghpage TV, the middle aged woman called Lydia addressed her fellow patriots in the New Patriotic Party alerting them that she had not joined the army.

She however confirmed the face in the photo is hers but said the body was not hers.

When the photo went viral, Ghanaians and netizens started suggesting that the government was recruiting unqualified personnel into the army for their colloquial interest.

Check out the video below

